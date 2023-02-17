StockNews.com Downgrades CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CVM opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $123.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.02. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

