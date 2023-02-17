StockNews.com Downgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Sell

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

PGRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 959,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,526. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.18. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Armbrust purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,549,000 after acquiring an additional 404,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $109,167,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,559,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,878 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.