StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Kadmon Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KDMN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
About Kadmon
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadmon (KDMN)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.