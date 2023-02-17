StockNews.com Upgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Hold

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BANF. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.09. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

In other news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

