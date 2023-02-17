StockNews.com Upgrades Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $23.68 on Monday. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 374.7% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Further Reading

