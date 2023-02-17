Strike Market Capitalization Reaches $55.17 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Strike has a total market cap of $55.17 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can now be bought for $15.38 or 0.00062521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.67 or 0.00425940 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,933.70 or 0.28215038 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,586,275 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.