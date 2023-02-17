Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 312,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $846.65 million, a P/E ratio of -39.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

In other news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

