Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE SUN opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

