Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

