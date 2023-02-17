Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.85 billion-$10.85 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $17.60 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
