Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.85 billion-$10.85 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $17.60 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

