Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.85 billion-$10.85 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $17.60 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

(Get Rating)

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.