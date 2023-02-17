Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Cut to Sell at Liberum Capital

Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of SUPIF opened at C$1.10 on Friday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.10.
About Supermarket Income REIT
