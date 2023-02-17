Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

SGY opened at C$9.13 on Friday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$880.84 million and a P/E ratio of 8.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGY. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cormark reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

