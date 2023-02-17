Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Synopsys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,243,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $359.71 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.