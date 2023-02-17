Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 875,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $129,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $174.54 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.97.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.