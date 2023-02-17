Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TW. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.52) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 135 ($1.64) to GBX 142 ($1.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 124.83 ($1.52).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.47) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.45. The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.10 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.