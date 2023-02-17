TD Securities Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$215.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$196.00 price objective (up previously from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.22.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded up C$0.43 on Friday, reaching C$173.43. 152,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,368. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$139.24 and a 1-year high of C$195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

