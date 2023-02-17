TD Securities Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $62.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.75.
Magna International Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:MGA opened at $56.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Magna International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.
Institutional Trading of Magna International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Magna International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Magna International by 3,219.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.
