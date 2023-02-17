TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

