TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Robert D. Burke Sells 1,200 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TechTarget Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.86. 330,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,815. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $85.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TechTarget by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in TechTarget by 3.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
