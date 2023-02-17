TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Robert D. Burke Sells 1,200 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TechTarget Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.86. 330,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,815. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TechTarget by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in TechTarget by 3.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TechTarget

Several research firms have issued reports on TTGT. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.