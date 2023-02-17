Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

TECK stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 272,660 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,655,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 279,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

