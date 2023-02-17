Teekay (TK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd.

Teekay Stock Down 0.4 %

TK stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

About Teekay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TK. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Teekay by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Teekay by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

See Also

