Teekay (TK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd.
TK stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Separately, TheStreet raised Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.
