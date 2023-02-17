Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tetra Tech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Tetra Tech’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $144.50 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $569,592.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $569,592.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,395 shares of company stock worth $10,398,368 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

