Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TXRH. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.16.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,951 shares of company stock worth $4,479,180. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,728,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

