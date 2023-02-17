Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TXRH. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.16.
Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ TXRH opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,728,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.