The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$88.63 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock opened at C$73.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$94.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.