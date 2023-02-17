The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chefs’ Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHEF. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. 27,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.78. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,834,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 976,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65,264 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

