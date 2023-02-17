The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.12. 16,600,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,722,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,150,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000,000 after buying an additional 2,768,288 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.