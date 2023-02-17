The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

NYSE:GEO opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in The GEO Group by 5,599.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 128,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126,164 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 213,549 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 285.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

