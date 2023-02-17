The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $16.75

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $16.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -455.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,130,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after buying an additional 171,013 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 334.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

