The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Down 1.9%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.64). 28,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 65,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.65).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The Mission Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.33 million, a PE ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 1.05.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

