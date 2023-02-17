The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.31. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,559 shares of company stock worth $5,260,069. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.31.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

