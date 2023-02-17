The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $42,750,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after buying an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,472,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $1,914,028.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,712 shares of company stock worth $40,047,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

NYSE TRV opened at $182.50 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

