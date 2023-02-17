The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.81. 1,789,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,693,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $153.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

