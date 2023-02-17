The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $155.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

