ThornTree Capital Partners LP Has $19.91 Million Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,594 shares during the period. PENN Entertainment comprises 6.8% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ThornTree Capital Partners LP owned 0.47% of PENN Entertainment worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $31.76. 410,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,740. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. CBRE Group cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

