ThornTree Capital Partners LP Invests $17.85 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,850,000. Airbnb makes up approximately 6.1% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,636 shares of company stock worth $30,318,596. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $7.61 on Friday, hitting $131.81. 4,940,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,839,705. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $182.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

