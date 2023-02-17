ThornTree Capital Partners LP Takes $8.03 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 270,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,000. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 2.7% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ThornTree Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of MGM Resorts International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 3,322,373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $31,218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4,630.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 985,647 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $26,892,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,074.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 753,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after buying an additional 689,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,870 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,775. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 996,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

