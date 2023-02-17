Toast (NYSE:TOST) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.97.
Toast Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toast
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Toast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
