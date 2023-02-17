Toast (NYSE:TOST) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.97.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 416,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $7,571,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 416,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $7,571,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,918,000 shares of company stock worth $162,965,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Toast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

