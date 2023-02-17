Toast (NYSE:TOST) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Approximately 3,699,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 6,168,496 shares.The stock last traded at $19.05 and had previously closed at $20.03.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOST. DA Davidson started coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.
In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $601,660.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,290.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $601,660.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,290.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,918,000 shares of company stock worth $162,965,817. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
