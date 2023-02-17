Toast (NYSE:TOST) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Approximately 3,699,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 6,168,496 shares.The stock last traded at $19.05 and had previously closed at $20.03.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOST. DA Davidson started coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $601,660.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,290.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $601,660.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,290.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,918,000 shares of company stock worth $162,965,817. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

