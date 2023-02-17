TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Up 8.0% in January

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 925,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BLD traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.91. 229,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.39 and a 200 day moving average of $173.86. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $232.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

About TopBuild

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,732,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TopBuild by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

