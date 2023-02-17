TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Up 8.0% in January

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 925,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
NYSE:BLD traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.91. 229,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.39 and a 200 day moving average of $173.86. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $232.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.50.
BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.11.
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
