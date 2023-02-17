TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.52

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $2.22. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 566 shares changing hands.

TOR Minerals International Trading Up 12.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

