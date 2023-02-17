Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to C$97.00 at CSFB

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CSFB from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$106.42 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.78.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$92.75. 893,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,097. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$106.85. The company has a market cap of C$168.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

