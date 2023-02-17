Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.3 %
TSEM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 496,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.93. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $49.13.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.