Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

TSEM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 496,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.93. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

