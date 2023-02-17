Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.25.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $236.98 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,391 shares of company stock worth $8,436,691. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,535,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.