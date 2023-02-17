Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a hold rating and set a $48.69 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.37.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.9 %

TTD stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 630.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Trade Desk by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.