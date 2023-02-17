Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a hold rating and set a $48.69 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.37.
Trade Desk Stock Down 4.9 %
TTD stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 630.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.80.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
