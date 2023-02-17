Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.59

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.59 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 44273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Transcat Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.16 million, a PE ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $174,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,923.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.1% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

