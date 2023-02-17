Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.65

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 16049301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Transocean by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.