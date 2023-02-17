TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46 to $3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.825 billion to $3.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.59 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

About TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

