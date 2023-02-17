TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46 to $3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.825 billion to $3.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.59 EPS.
TransUnion Stock Performance
NYSE:TRU opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion
About TransUnion
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
Further Reading
