TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Lifted by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,517 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises 5.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Incline Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of TransUnion worth $20,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 244.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 133,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 94,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 507,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransUnion Profile

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

