Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Thomas E. Timbie Sells 50,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,199,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,031,787.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TMCI traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $22.08. 229,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after buying an additional 86,363 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Treace Medical Concepts

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

