Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) were up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 72,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 30,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Turmalina Metals Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

About Turmalina Metals

(Get Rating)

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.